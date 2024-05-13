Soroka (0-5) yielded five runs (four earned) on four hits and a walk over 5.1 innings Sunday, striking out four and taking a loss against Cleveland.

Soroka gave up one run through three innings before stumbling in the fourth. He coughed up two homers in the frame, including a two-run shot by David Fry. Soroka has coughed up at least one home run in eight of his nine starts this season. On a more positive note, Sunday was the first time he'd issued fewer than two walks since April 4. Soroka now owns a 6.39 ERA with a 24:24 K:BB through 43.2 frames. His next start is projected to be a road matchup with the Yankees.