Soroka (Achilles) recorded no strikeouts and scattered six hits and one walk over 3.1 inning while allowing two earned runs Sunday in his rehab start for Triple-A Gwinnett.

Soroka wasn't nearly as sharp Sunday as he was in his first rehab start Tuesday at High-A Rome, with whom he struck out eight over four scoreless innings. That said, the right-hander escaped the outing at Gwinnett without any setbacks, doing so while building up to 58 pitches (39 strikes). Soroka will likely make at least one or two more rehab starts in the upper levels of the minors before potentially returning from the 60-day injured list in the first week of September and taking back a spot in the Atlanta rotation.