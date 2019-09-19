Soroka (13-4) allowed two earned runs on five hits and no walks while striking out five across five innings Thursday to earn the win against the Phillies.

Soroka cruised through the first four innings of his outing, allowing only two hits. He was hit around a bit in the fifth frame, however, as he allowed a triple, double and single consecutively, accounting for both of his earned runs. It was still a positive outing overall for Soroka, who has now allowed two or fewer earned runs in eight of his 13 starts since the All-Star break. As a result, he's maintained a stellar 2.60 ERA and 1.09 WHIP across 169.2 innings this season despite striking out just 135 batters. He's currently projected to make his final start of the regular season on Wednesday at Kansas City.