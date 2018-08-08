Braves' Mike Soroka: Likely done for season
Soroka (shoulder) is expected to miss the rest of the season, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Bowman mentioned this in a Twitter reply a week ago, noting the fact that Soroka still hasn't been cleared to begin throwing. It runs counter to remarks from general manager Alex Anthopoulos at the time Soroka landed on the 60-day disabled list, but if Soroka is indeed not throwing, he would be running out of time build up his arm strength to the point he could rejoin the big-league rotation. Soroka turned 21 on Aug. 4, so just reaching the big leagues should be viewed as a major accomplishment for him this season. If he is able to recover in time, Soroka would be a logical candidate to be assigned to the Arizona Fall League to make up for lost time. Assuming he is healthy, Soroka will enter spring training with a legitimate shot to win a spot in the big-league rotation.
