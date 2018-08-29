Braves' Mike Soroka: Out for rest of 2018
Manager Brian Snitker said Wednesday that Soroka (shoulder) will not pitch again for the Braves this season, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
Snitker added that a "best-case scenario" is that Soroka can pitch a little in the instructional league before having a "normal offseason." As expected, the 21-year-old will not take the mound for Atlanta again in 2018 after dealing with shoulder fatigue that has sidelined him since mid-June. With the minor-league season winding down, there just isn't enough time for him to build his arm back up to speed without rushing through some steps, which is obviously not the best option for a young pitcher.
