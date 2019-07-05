Braves' Mike Soroka: Struggles early in no-decision
Soroka did not factor into the decision against the Phillies on Thursday, tossing 4.2 innings and giving up four runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out six.
Soroka was actually in line for the win but fell one out short when he was pulled in the fifth inning after throwing his 100th pitch. All four of the runs he allowed came in the first inning and all nine of the hits against him were singles. Despite the rocky outing, the rookie All-Star enters the break with an impressive 9-1 record complemented by a 2.42 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 73:21 K:BB in 89.1 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Those who play in dynasty leagues are used to having a steadier hand, well aware of the long-term...
-
Barometer risers and fallers
Who's Fantasy stock is rising or falling most dramatically? Ryan Rufe breaks it down, starting...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...