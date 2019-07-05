Soroka did not factor into the decision against the Phillies on Thursday, tossing 4.2 innings and giving up four runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out six.

Soroka was actually in line for the win but fell one out short when he was pulled in the fifth inning after throwing his 100th pitch. All four of the runs he allowed came in the first inning and all nine of the hits against him were singles. Despite the rocky outing, the rookie All-Star enters the break with an impressive 9-1 record complemented by a 2.42 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 73:21 K:BB in 89.1 innings.