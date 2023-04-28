site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: braves-nick-solak-optioned-to-triple-a | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Braves' Nick Solak: Optioned to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Solak was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett by Atlanta on Friday.
Solak was up only for a few days and didn't receive a plate appearance. He'll head back to Gwinnett and wait for another call.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read