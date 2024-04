Arcia went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and an additional run scored during Tuesday's win over the Astros.

Arcia's put together seven multi-hit games thus far; however, it took the shortstop 16 games to notch his first long ball of the season. Despite the lack of home-run production, Arcia has still been putting up solid power numbers. He's generated seven doubles and boasts a .544 slugging percentage which, as it stands, would be a career high.