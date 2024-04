Arcia went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Monday's loss to the Mets.

The 29-year-old shortstop has racked up five multi-hit performances in Atlanta's first nine games, while failing to collect a hit at all only twice. Arcia is batting a dazzling .417 (15-for-36) with five doubles in the early going, but his spot at the bottom of the lineup has limited his production otherwise -- those knocks have turned into just two RBI and four runs.