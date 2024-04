Arcia went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI in Friday's win over the Marlins.

it's the fourth time already this season that Arcia has collected three hits in a game. The shortstop is slashing .383/.431/.532 through 12 games, and while he's still looking for his first homer or steal of 2024, he has banged up seven doubles while adding three RBI and seven runs scored.