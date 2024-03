Arcia went 3-for-5 with two doubles and a run scored in Friday's 9-3 win over the Phillies.

The veteran shortstop hit the ground running in 2024 as part of a 13-hit attack for Atlanta in its opener. Arcia is coming off a career-best campaign that saw him slash .264/.321/.420 with 17 homers, 65 RBI and 66 runs, and even from the bottom half of the order -- he batted eighth Friday against Zack Wheeler -- he's capable of delivering solid production in a stacked lineup.