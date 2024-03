Arcia (hand) is starting at shortstop and batting eighth for Atlanta in Wednesday's Grapefruit League contest versus the Blue Jays, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Arcia exited Sunday's game after being hit on the left hand by a pitch, but he merely had a contusion and is back in there a few days later. The veteran shortstop has an .836 OPS with three home runs this spring.