Murphy struck out 11 over 6.1 scoreless innings for High-A Rome on Tuesday, allowing three hits and zero walks.

The 20-year-old right-hander is having a breakout campaign and justifying the upside Atlanta saw in him when the team made Murphy the 20th overall pick in the 2022 draft. In his last five starts, he's struck out double-digit batters three times, posting a 1.86 ERA, 0.69 WHIP and 44:8 K:BB in only 29 innings over that stretch. Atlanta hasn't had qualms about advancing pitchers up the ladder quickly in the past, so Murphy figures to get promoted to Double-A before long given his dominance of South Atlantic League hitters. On his current trajectory, a 2025 big-league debut could be in the cards.