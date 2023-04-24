Murphy has yet to give up a run with an 11:3 K:BB through two starts and 7.1 innings for Single-A Augusta.

The right-hander won't turn 20 until September, but Murphy has lived up to his first-round pedigree to begin his first full pro season. Atlanta is hoping his athleticism -- he was a two-way player in high school -- will lead to plus command down the road and let his four-pitch mix, highlighted by a low-90s fastball with good movement and a potentially plus curve, play up. Murphy likely won't be rushed through the system given his age, but if everything comes together for him, in a few years he could emerge as a stingy mid-rotation option along the lines of a pre-injury Mike Soroka.