Braves' Owen Murphy: Returns to Triple-A

Atlanta optioned Murphy to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday.

The right-hander made his first big-league start Saturday versus Texas and will head back to Triple-A after giving up three runs (two earned) on five hits with two strikeouts and two walks over 2.2 innings. Murphy has now covered 6.2 frames across three MLB appearances and has allowed three earned runs with a 6:2 K:BB. The 23-year-old could get another look in the majors later this summer, but for now he should step back into the rotation at Gwinnett.