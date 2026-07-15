Braves' Owen Murphy: Getting starting nod Saturday

Murphy will start Saturday's game against the Rangers, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Murphy was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett last weekend and worked three shutout innings without allowing a hit Saturday against the Cardinals. He's worked exclusively as a starter in the minors this season, making 16 combined starts between Double-A and Triple-A. The 22-year-old right-hander has a 3.88 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 65:20 K:BB across 60.1 innings with Gwinnett. Atlanta has 16 games in 16 days beginning Friday, and it's unclear if Murphy will make more starts after this weekend. Both Martin Perez (forearm) and AJ Smith-Shawver (elbow) are candidates to rejoin the rotation during that span.