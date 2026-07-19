Braves' Owen Murphy: Chased early in first MLB start

Murphy took a no-decision Saturday against Texas, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks in 2.2 innings. He struck out two.

Making his first career big-league start following a pair of relief appearances, Murphy struggled to contain the Rangers on Saturday. A fielding error by Mauricio Dubon kept an earned run off Murphy's line in the third inning, but the rookie right-hander failed to throw a clean frame and recorded season worsts in hits, runs and walks allowed. If Martin Perez (forearm) isn't ready to rejoin Atlanta's rotation, Murphy could get another chance as a starter next week against the Padres.