Murfee (elbow) signed a one-year, non-guaranteed split contract with Atlanta on Wednesday.

After being claimed off waivers by Atlanta on Nov. 14 and non-tendered by the team three days later, Murfee will officially remain with Atlanta for the 2024 campaign. Murfee holds a 2.70 ERA and 0.97 WHIP in his career across 83.1 big-league innings, though a surgery in June to repair a torn UCL puts him at risk of missing the vast majority of the season.