The Astros claimed Murfee (elbow) off waivers from Atlanta on Wednesday.

Houston placed Kendall Graveman (shoulder) on the 60-day injured list to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Murfee, who will most likely join Graveman on the 60-day IL the next time the Astros need to open up roster room. Murfee, who signed a one-year deal with Atlanta before being cut earlier in the week, isn't expected to be available to pitch until the second half of the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery last July.