Atlanta claimed Murfee (elbow) off waivers from the Mets on Tuesday.

The Mets claimed Murfee off waivers from the Mariners in late October, but he's now moving on to a different organization in the NL East. The 29-year-old reliever underwent surgery this past July to repair the UCL in his right elbow and is expected to miss the first half of the 2024 campaign.