The White Sox claimed Murfee (elbow) off waivers from the Astros on Monday.

Murfee had Tommy John surgery in July of 2023 and was pulled off his rehab assignment in 2024 after just one appearance due to elbow soreness, although he was facing hitters again by the end of the season. The 30-year-old posted a 2.70 ERA and 92:28 K:BB over 83.1 innings with the Mariners from 2022-23, so it could be a sneaky waiver claim by the White Sox if Murfee can stay healthy.