The White Sox and Murfee (elbow) avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $780,000 contract Thursday, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Murfee was a waiver claim of the White Sox earlier this offseason after missing all of 2024 due to Tommy John surgery. He had to be pulled off a rehab assignment with elbow soreness but was throwing again by the end of the season, so the hope is he enters spring training healthy.