Moylan and the Braves came to terms on a contract Monday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Moylan will take a physical later Monday before it's revealed whether he received a minor- or major-league contract, but either way, the 39-year-old, who had two previous stints with Atlanta from 2006 to 2012 and in 2015, should have a great shot at claiming an Opening Day roster spot in light of his success in Kansas City in 2017. The Aussie made 79 appearances out of the Royals bullpen last season, registering a 3.49 ERA and 1.10 WHIP in 59.1 innings. He was especially effective against right-handed batters, holding them to a .161/.244/.236 line.