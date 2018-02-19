Braves' Peter Moylan: Agrees to deal with Atlanta
Moylan and the Braves came to terms on a contract Monday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Moylan will take a physical later Monday before it's revealed whether he received a minor- or major-league contract, but either way, the 39-year-old, who had two previous stints with Atlanta from 2006 to 2012 and in 2015, should have a great shot at claiming an Opening Day roster spot in light of his success in Kansas City in 2017. The Aussie made 79 appearances out of the Royals bullpen last season, registering a 3.49 ERA and 1.10 WHIP in 59.1 innings. He was especially effective against right-handed batters, holding them to a .161/.244/.236 line.
More News
-
Royals' Peter Moylan: Picks up 21st hold Tuesday•
-
Royals' Peter Moylan: Locks up 18th hold Sunday•
-
Royals' Peter Moylan: Sees scoreless streak snapped Monday•
-
Royals' Peter Moylan: Racks up another clean appearance•
-
Royals' Peter Moylan: Scoops up ninth hold Wednesday•
-
Royals' Peter Moylan: Picks up eighth hold•
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Jake Odorizzi, which they desperately needed. But it's not a great thing for...
-
How does Hosmer's choice impact value?
The Padres made a rare free agent splash Saturday, agreeing to an eight-year deal with Eric...
-
Fantasy baseball: Top 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Starting Pitcher Regression Candidates
Heath Cummings explains the signs he's looking for when he puts together his 2018 starting...
-
Podcast: Wait on catcher?
Reviewing average draft position and offering different catcher strategies in our first position...
-
12-team AL-only Auction
League-specific auctions become really interesting with all of the unsigned free agents remaining....