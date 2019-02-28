Moylan has decided to retire, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The 40-year-old will call it quits after his 2018 season was cut short due to a forearm injury. Moylan spent parts of 12 seasons in the majors, compiling a career 3.97 ERA and 1.31 WHIP across 418.2 innings of relief with the Braves, Dodgers and Royals.

