Braves' Peter Moylan: Out with another forearm strain
Moylan was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right forearm strain Tuesday.
The move is retroactive to July 29, so Moylan could be eligible to return Aug. 8, but this is the second forearm strain the veteran has suffered this season, which makes that seem less likely. Forearm strains sometimes foreshadow a more serious diagnosis, which would not be a good sign at all for the 39-year-old at this stage in his career. Kolby Allard was promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett in a corresponding move.
