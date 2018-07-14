Moylan (forearm) was reinstated from the disabled list Saturday.

The 39-year-old struggled to a 4.85 ERA in 26 innings prior to suffering a forearm strain in early July. His walk rate spiked to 14.1 percent, leading to a high 1.85 WHIP. Arodys Vizcaino (shoulder) hit the disabled list in a corresponding move.

