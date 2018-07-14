Braves' Peter Moylan: Activated from disabled list
Moylan (forearm) was reinstated from the disabled list Saturday.
The 39-year-old struggled to a 4.85 ERA in 26 innings prior to suffering a forearm strain in early July. His walk rate spiked to 14.1 percent, leading to a high 1.85 WHIP. Arodys Vizcaino (shoulder) hit the disabled list in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Braves' Peter Moylan: Placed on disabled list•
-
Braves' Peter Moylan: Scuffles in relief Wednesday•
-
Braves' Peter Moylan: Inks major-league deal with Atlanta•
-
Braves' Peter Moylan: Agrees to deal with Atlanta•
-
Royals' Peter Moylan: Picks up 21st hold Tuesday•
-
Royals' Peter Moylan: Locks up 18th hold Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Marte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey fading
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...