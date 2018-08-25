Braves' Peter Moylan: Embarks on rehab assignment
Moylan (forearm) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday.
Moylan is expected to require multiple appearances at the Triple-A level after landing on the DL in late July due to a right forearm strain. On the year, he's logged a 4.45 ERA and 1.76 WHIP across 28.1 innings of relief.
