Moylan (forearm) suffered a setback and was shifted to the 60-day disabled list.

Moylan re-aggravated his right forearm strain during a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday and will likely be sidelined for the rest of the 2018 season. The Braves announced that he was returned from the minor leagues and then moved off the 40-man roster, which will allow for another member of the Braves' organization to earn a call-up once rosters expand this weekend. Technically, Moylan will be eligible to return from the DL in late September, but that would come as a huge surprise considering it's been over a month since he initially sustained the injury and he had yet to return.

More News
Our Latest Stories