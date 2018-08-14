Braves' Peter Moylan: Slated for live BP
Moylan (forearm) is scheduled to throw live batting practice Saturday, David O'Brien of The Athletic Atlanta reports.
If all goes well during Saturday's session against live hitters, Moylan could be cleared to begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett sometime next week. The veteran right-hander has been on the shelf all month with a forearm strain, but he could be back in the big-league in September if all goes well in his rehab.
