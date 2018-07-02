Braves' Peter Moylan: Placed on disabled list
Moylan was put on the 10-day DL with a right forearm strain Monday.
Moylan will be eligible to return from the shelf July 13, but it's unclear how much time he'll miss after appearing to suffer this injury during Sunday's contest. Across 36 appearances this year, he's posted a 4.85 ERA and 1.85 WHIP.
