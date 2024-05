Johnson (elbow) is expected to be reinstated from the 15-day IL on Saturday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

After throwing a live bullpen session Wednesday, Johnson was expected to be activated prior to Friday's series opener against the Padres. However, he'll get one more day for recovery before rejoining the active roster Saturday. Friday's contest is the first of 17 straight, so Johnson's likely to see plenty of opportunities once available.