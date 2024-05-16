Johnson (elbow) said he felt good after throwing live batting practice Wednesday, and he's on track to come off the injured list ahead of Friday's game against the Padres, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The right-hander has been on the shelf since late April due to right elbow inflammation. Johnson has been an effective part of Atlanta's set-up crew this season, recording two wins, a save and three holds in 13 appearances with a 3.00 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 16:5 K:BB through 12 innings.