Atlanta reinstated Johnson (elbow) from the 15-day injured list Saturday.

Right elbow inflammation forced Johnson onto the injured list May 4, and he'll now return to Atlanta's bullpen following a minimum-length stay. The 33-year-old righty sports a 3.00 ERA and 1.25 WHIP through 12 innings this season, and he figures to see plenty of action during Atlanta's stretch of 17 consecutive games without a day off. Jackson Stephens was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett in a corresponding move.