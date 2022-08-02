Atlanta acquired Iglesias from the Angels on Tuesday in exchange for pitchers Jesse Chavez and Tucker Davidson, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

This trade wasn't announced until several minutes after the trade deadline passed, but the two sides must have completed the proper paperwork beforehand, and Iglesias will move forward with Atlanta. Iglesias saved 50 games for the Angels since the start of 2021, but since he's joining a team with an established closer in Kenley Jansen, Iglesias will presumably work in a setup role with his new squad and see his fantasy value take a big hit as a result.