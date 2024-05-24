Atlanta recalled Kerr from Triple-A Gwinnett to start Friday's game at Pittsburgh.

The left-hander was optioned to Gwinnett following Monday's twin bill against the Padres but will be allowed to quickly rejoin the big club as AJ Smith-Shawver (oblique) lands on the injured list. Kerr's four appearances for Atlanta this season have all come out of the bullpen, but he's pitched well with a 2.89 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 10:0 K:BB across 9.1 innings. He threw 64 pitches over 3.1 frames in his last outing and figures to face some minor workload limitations since that was his longest outing of the campaign.