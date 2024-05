Kerr was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett after Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Padres.

Kerr had a shaky performance his last time out Sunday against the Padres, surrendering two runs on four hits while striking out four over 3.1 innings of work. He'll return to Triple-A following Monday's move, where he's posted a 4.50 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with 22 strikeouts over 14 frames.