Braves' Ray Kerr: Back to full health

Kerr (elbow) allowed one earned run on three hits and no walks while striking out four batters over three innings in two appearances for Double-A Columbus since being assigned to the affiliate Wednesday after being reinstated from Triple-A Gwinnett's 60-day injured list.

Kerr missed the entire 2025 season while recovering from the Tommy John surgery he underwent the previous summer, then opened the season on Gwinnett's injured list after experiencing a setback following his lone relief appearance in the Grapefruit League. The 31-year-old southpaw was cleared to begin a rehab assignment June 14 and made four appearances in the lower levels of the minors before being activated from the IL. After the pair of outings at Double-A, Kerr was promoted to Triple-A on Tuesday.