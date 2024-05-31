Kerry (1-2) took the loss against the Nationals on Thursday, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks over 3.2 innings. He struck out seven.

Kerr struck out three of the first four batters he faced on the night but began to unravel for the 29 year old in the top of the third after he hit Jacob Young with a pitch in the second at-bat. The lefty would end up surrendering three runs in the frame on two hits and a walk, while also beaning another batter. Kerr has now allowed at least three runs in each of his first two starts, taking the loss on each occasion. He also hasn't gone more than four innings in any of his outings with Atlanta.