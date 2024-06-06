Kerr tossed 2.1 innings in relief in Wednesday's 9-0 loss to the Red Sox, giving up two earned runs on four hits and one walk while striking out two.

Kerr had started in both of his last two appearances, but he shifted back to the bullpen this week while Atlanta opted to scale back to a five-man rotation following Monday's off day. With starter Spencer Schwellenbach getting chased from the game midway through the fifth inning while Atlanta faced a 5-0 deficit, Kerr immediately allowed a run-scoring double and then walked a batter before inducing an inning-ending flyout to leave the bases load. The run he let in was tacked on to Schwellenbach's final line, but Kerr was charged with two runs of his own when he served up a 361-foot home run to Rafael Devers in the bottom of the seventh with a runner on base. Assuming Atlanta isn't yet ready to pull the plug on Schwellenbach as its No. 5 starter, Kerr looks set to remain in the bullpen as a lower-leverage, multi-inning option.