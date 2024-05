Kerr will start Thursday's game against the Nationals, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Reynaldo Lopez was originally scheduled to start Thursday's series finale, but Atlanta will instead give Kerr another shot after he allowed five earned runs in four innings during his first MLB start Friday. The 29-year-old southpaw owns a 5.40 ERA and 1.27 WHIP through 13.1 innings this season and has never pitched more than four innings in a game throughout his career.