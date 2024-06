Atlanta optioned Kerr to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Atlanta will swap the left-handed Kerr out of its bullpen for a right-hander in Grant Holmes, whose contract was selected from Gwinnett in a corresponding move. After making a pair of spot starts in late May, Kerr shifted into a relief role this month and gave up three earned runs on eight hits and four walks over 5.1 innings spanning four appearances.