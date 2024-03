Atlanta optioned Kerr to Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday.

The 29-year-old was acquired from San Diego for Matt Carpenter and cash in December but won't make Atlanta's Opening Day roster. Kerr had a 4.33 ERA in 22 relief outings for the Padres last season, and he allowed three runs with an 8:1 K:BB over 4.2 innings during Grapefruit League play this spring.