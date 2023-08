The Padres recalled Kerr from Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday.

Kerr will give the Padres another left-handed option out of the bullpen after the Padres moved southpaw reliever Tim Hill (finger) to the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move. The 28-year-old Kerr has previously made eight appearances for San Diego this season, giving up five earned runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out seven over eight innings.