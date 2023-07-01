San Diego optioned Kerr to Triple-A El Paso on Saturday.

The move comes a day after Kerr was charged with a blown save as a result of serving up a 10th-inning, game-tying, two-run shot to Matt McLain that led to another Padres defeat. Kerr has struggled to keep the ball in the park while with the big club this season, serving up three homers in eight innings. San Diego made a number of other bullpen moves Saturday, placing Drew Carlton (elbow) on the injured list, activating lefty Tom Cosgrove from the 15-day IL and recalling righty Pedro Avila from Triple-A El Paso.