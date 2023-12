Atlanta acquired Kerr, Matt Carpenter (elbow) and cash considerations from the Padres on Friday in exchange for Drew Campbell.

Kerr carries an ugly 5.06 ERA in 29 career major-league appearances, but he delivered a promising 2.25 ERA with 42 strikeouts across 36 innings with Triple-A El Paso in 2023. The hard-throwing 29-year-old lefty reliever could blossom in Atlanta's vaunted pitching system.