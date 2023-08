The Padres recalled Kerr from Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday.

Kerr will join the big-league bullpen as a replacement for right-hander Steven Wilson, who was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with left hip inflammation. The 28-year-old southpaw has previously made 13 relief appearances for the Padres this season, compiling a 6.28 ERA and 1.53 WHIP over 14.1 innings.