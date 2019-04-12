Acuna went 3-for-4 with a triple and solo home run Thursday against the Mets.

Acuna delivered an RBI-triple in the third inning and followed that up with a solo shot in the eighth inning. He has now homered in three consecutive games, bringing his season total to five. He's quickly put a slow start to the season behind him, raising his average from .167 to .262 in the past five games.

