Acuna went 3-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 11-2 loss to the Dodgers.

Acuna led off the fourth inning with a single and swiped his 14th bag of the season before coming around to score Atlanta's first run on a single from Austin Riley. The star outfielder would collect two more hits on the night, though his effort fell short as the Dodgers ran away with the win. Acuna has now tallied multiple hits in three straight games to open the month, though he's still sitting on just two home runs for the season. He's also scored at least one run in five of his last six games.