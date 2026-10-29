Atlanta exercised Acuna's $17 million club option for the 2027 season Thursday.

Acuna has been playing on one of the most team-friendly contracts in baseball since 2019, and although his .255/.345/.451 regular-season slash line was a bit of a step back from 2025, Atlanta has no interest in parting with their franchise superstar early. The 28-year-old missed nearly seven weeks in the middle of the summer due to a hamstring strain and dealt with knee soreness during the postseason, but assuming he comes back fully healthy in 2027, he will remain among the top tier of fantasy performers.