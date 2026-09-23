Acuna was removed from Tuesday's game against the Reds after fouling a ball off his left leg, Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Acuna immediately went to the ground after hitting himself on the leg and wasn't able to finish his third-inning at-bat, but he managed to walk off the field under his own power. The X-rays on his leg came back negative shortly after his removal, and the team is considering him day-to-day for the time being with a bruised shin. Brewer Hicklen would be the next man up to start in right field if Acuna needs to miss a start or two.